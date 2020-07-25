LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Versailles State Park

Where: Versailles (Ripley County)

Highlights: Indiana’s second-largest state park and the surrounding area have deep history rooted in both the Civil War and the Civilian Conservation Corps. Fossils tell the story of an ancient sea that covered the region. Relax while fishing on the 230-acre lake where you can rent a rowboat, kayak or canoe. There are trails for hiking, mountain biking and horses. Steps to a scenic overlook at the dam are a prime spot to see herons and other aquatic wildlife.

Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2963.htm

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you