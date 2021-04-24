LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Viking Fest

Where: Whitestown (Boone County)

When: April 24-25

Highlights: Viking Fest celebrates Viking culture with fighting re-enactments, archery, a Viking village, food, and music! There will be live wolves. Check out archery demonstrations, fire juggling, axe throwing and more. There is also a kids corner where young warriors can make their own sword and shield and play Viking games.

Online: whitestownparks.org/vikingfest/

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video