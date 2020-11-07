Votes for Women
When: Through March 2021
Where: South Bend (St. Joseph County)
Highlights: The exhibit marks this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and celebrates local women who have contributed to the growth of the South Bend region, making a positive difference in the community we know today. You can also see exhibits on the Oliver family, including their unseen treasures, as well as Shakespearean culture at Notre Dame.
Online: historymuseumsb.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.