Votes for Women

When: Through March 2021

Where: South Bend (St. Joseph County)

Highlights: The exhibit marks this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and celebrates local women who have contributed to the growth of the South Bend region, making a positive difference in the community we know today. You can also see exhibits on the Oliver family, including their unseen treasures, as well as Shakespearean culture at Notre Dame.

Online: historymuseumsb.org

