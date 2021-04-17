Welcome to Fairyville
Where: Noblesville (Hamilton County)
When: April 21-24
Highlights: This whimsical event alights on the Nickel Plate Arts campus. Kids and adults can view and vote on miniature fairy houses along the outdoor Fairyville Trail (during Fairy Friday and Sprite Saturday). Reserve your toadstools for drop-in craft activities and events with some of our local partners and enjoy storytelling, nature-themed activities and more.
Online: nickelplatearts.org
