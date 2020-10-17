LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Wilstem Fall Festival of Lights

Where: Paoli (Orange County)

Highlights: Visit Wilstem Wildlife Park for the Wilstem Fall Festival of Lights. See more than a million Halloween themed light on a 1 1/2 mile route, all from the comfort of your own vehicle. Festival runs through Oct. 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $25 per vehicle. A Twilight Drive-thru Safari can be added to your night as well. Purchase tickets online.

Online: wilstem.com

