Wilstem Fall Festival of Lights
Where: Paoli (Orange County)
Highlights: Visit Wilstem Wildlife Park for the Wilstem Fall Festival of Lights. See more than a million Halloween themed light on a 1 1/2 mile route, all from the comfort of your own vehicle. Festival runs through Oct. 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $25 per vehicle. A Twilight Drive-thru Safari can be added to your night as well. Purchase tickets online.
Online: wilstem.com
