Winter Lights Drive-Through

When: Nov. 28-Dec. 31

Where: Valparaiso (Porter County)

Highlights: A favorite holiday tradition, you can enjoy the magic of the Winter Lights display at Sunset Hill Farm County Park beginning Nov. 28. The lights display drive-through is free and open every night. The lights displays and holiday music comes on around 4:30 p.m. each day and goes until around 10:30 p.m. The annual Winter Lights Night Festival is canceled this year.

Online: portercountyparks.org/winterlights

