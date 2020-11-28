Wonderland of Lights
When: Dec. 3-31
Where: Ouabache State Park (Wells County)
Highlights: The park will present a holiday celebration with more than 40 light displays. The Wonderland of Lights Spectacular, a light show synchronized to music, will showcase the park’s restored fire tower. There are three distinct light shows, with one running Monday through Thursday, one Friday through Sunday and a special edition for Christmas Eve. Admission is $5 per car, with all proceeds going to the Friends of Ouabache State Park.
Online: facebook.com/Friends-of-Ouabache-State-Park-388069551245798
