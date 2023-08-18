ELWOOD — Two sets of twins separated at birth coming together once again can be a sticky situation, more so, when mistaken for each other.
That and more will occur during Duck Creek Players’ performance of the Shakespeare classic, “A Comedy of Errors,” Aug. 24 to 26 at Calloway Park in Elwood.
This year will be the Duck Creek Players’ third year of “Shakespeare in the Park” performances, according to Eric Bowman, who will be directing the play.
Each year, Duck Creek Players provides audiences with a fresh take on Shakespeare’s work.
This year, actors will don Greco-Roman attire, speaking modern English and including narrators.
After last year’s performance of “Macbeth” left some audience members confused, it was decided that the following year’s play would be using a modern English translation.
“I was a little sad to hear we weren’t doing it in the original (language) but I understand why,” said Grace Miller, the actress playing Adriana and a Theatre/English major at Grace College.
“This gives a little bit more to the audience so they can actually understand what’s going on.”
The new modern twist should help her family and friends, who unlike her, have not studied Shakespeare’s work in depth.
Miller described her character as a very jealous, outspoken wife, who regularly accuses her husband, Antipholus of Ephesus, of cheating.
Ironically, she ends up having a private lunch with her husband’s twin brother, Antipholus of Syracuse, who she thinks is her husband.
Miller is one of roughly 15 cast members. She said this is her first and most certainly not her last show with Duck Creek Players.
“I felt immediately welcomed by the love and community with this group,” she said.
“I can’t definitely see myself doing more with them (Duck Creek Players).”
“A Comedy of Errors” will begin the second half of Duck Creek Players’ season. The remaining shows will be “The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe,” (Sept. 14 to 16), “Murdered to Death” (Oct. 19 to 21) and “Miracle on 34th Street” (Dec. 7 to 9 and 14 to 16).
Show and ticket information is available at the Duck Creek Center for the Arts website.