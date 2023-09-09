ELWOOD — A game of exploration turns into a life-changing adventure for the Pevensie children after Lucy, the youngest of the four, stumbles upon a wardrobe in a spare room.
Little does she know, the wardrobe is a portal to the magical yet troubled land of Narnia.
Narnia is under the dominion of the tyrannical White Witch, who keeps the land in a perpetual winter. However, the winds of change are blowing.
An ancient prophecy foretells that four children will defeat the White Witch with the help of Aslan, Narnia’s true king.
Both kingdoms will collide during the Quack Pack’s performances of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” Sept. 14 to 16 at the Historic Elwood Opera House.
Director Jess Doss said differences abound between latter adaptations of C.S. Lewis’ classic tale and this play, including the name of the wolf leading the witch’s secret police. Instead of Maugrim, it will be Fenris Ulf.
Roughly 30 youth make up the cast, including Ellie Henegar, who portrays the White Witch.
She described her character as cold and calculating.
“I love how she takes on her challengers and how well she thinks out her plans,” Henegar said. “A lot of villains are never very smart or are “thugs,” but the witch is intelligent and in the end, she almost wins.”
This role, she said, has allowed her to expand her acting repertoire — everything from portraying strong emotion, fighting prowess and even suffering defeat.
Henegar is part of the Quack Pack, the youth organization producing this performance. The group assists with elements of production, including makeup, directing and props.
Hennegar enjoys everything about being part of the Quack Pack.
“It has truly been a wonderful experience,” she said.
Violet Vehikite, who portrays Lucy, said she likes belonging to the Quack Park, in part, because it’s helped her make friends from different communities.
“It doesn’t feel like hard work when we’re around each other. It feels like (we’re) a part of something special,” she said. “I think everyone who comes will love the show.”
Doss hopes audiences, like the Pevensies, will be transported to the magical land of Narnia, when “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” hits the stage.