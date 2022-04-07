LOS ANGELES — The 100th anniversary of Doris Day's birthday is being recognized with a social-media fundraiser honoring her passion for animals.
The Doris Day Animal Foundation, a charity that supports animal welfare programs nationwide, is asking “animal lovers" everywhere to donate and celebrate her legacy.
The foundation announced a goal of $100,00 in donations, which it said it would match with funds to benefit animals affected by the war in Ukraine.
Day, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 3, 1922, created the nonprofit group, originally known as the Doris Day Pet Foundation, in 1978. She died in May 2019 at age 97.
A video compilation of celebrity tributes to Day's animal advocacy includes a newly recorded message from Kaley Cuoco, who's set to star as Day in a limited series. Those featured in the video include Betty White, another prominent animal welfare booster, who died last December.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again.
For nearly two years, costumed characters at U.S. Disney parks have kept their distance from visitors because of the pandemic. They haven't been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans.
That is about to change in a few weeks when the parks reintroduce traditional character greetings. As soon as mid-April, personal interaction between visitors and costumed characters will be allowed again at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida and on Disney cruises, the company said late last week in a blog post.
Not all the traditional locations for character greetings will be open right away, the company said. They will be reopened in phases.
NEW YORK — Kansas' comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball championship was the most-viewed men's title game on cable television.
The Jayhawks' 72-69 win averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. It is also a 4% increase over last year's title game between Baylor and Gonzaga on CBS. This was the third time the championship game was on Turner networks, but first since 2018. They were supposed to have the 2020 final, but the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The entire tournament on CBS and Turner averaged 10.7 million viewers, a 13% increase over last year.
Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history, was also the third most-watched college basketball game in cable TV history. Saturday's semifinal matchup between North Carolina and Duke, averaged 18.5 million, ranks second. The 2015 semifinal between Wisconsin and Kentucky — also on Turner — is No. 1 (22.63 million).
INDIO, Calif. — Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
A new lineup was posted on Wednesday announcing the late change for the festival that runs April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.
A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, did not immediately return a message from the AP seeking comment. A publicist for Goldenvoice, the company that runs Coachella, also did not respond to a request for information.
Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as performers prior to the lineup change, but it wasn't immediately clear when they were to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday nightly schedule, along with The Weeknd. Other headliners include Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.
Ye, a top Grammy nominee, did not attend last weekend's Grammy Awards, despite winning two awards, after his performance was pulled from the show.