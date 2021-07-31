INDIANAPOLIS — The LUME exhibit of the works of Vincent van Gogh immerses viewers in sights, sounds and smells that enhance the experience of viewing paintings.
The LUME has been in the works at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields for the past six years. It opened last week to the public.
The exhibit is the largest ever at the Indianapolis museum, taking up the entire fourth floor and consisting of almost 30,000 square feet.
The LUME Indianapolis is funded by the Lilly Endowment and was created by Australian-based Grande Experience.
The exhibit, using 150 high-definition projectors, showcases van Gogh’s work from the floor to ceiling with appropriate music playing in the background.
A visitor’s first impression is a room with a van Gogh painting totally surrounding the viewing area.
The pictures move and in van Gogh’s famous “Sunflower” painting, birds are flying and rain is falling.
Visitors can walk through the artwork and become completely immersed in the paintings.
The LUME offers an opportunity for visitors to have their picture taken and displayed in a similar manner to how van Gogh might have painted the portrait. There is also a chance to see what the artist’s room in France was like.
One of his other famous works, “Starry Night,” surrounds visitors and a self-portrait becomes larger than life.
The painting “Landscape at Saint Remy” fills the screen and at one point birds can be viewed flying over the fields.
There are also five additional paintings done by international groups to copy van Gogh’s style. There is also movement throughout the exhibition.
The exhibit extends to the surrounding gardens, where some of the displays are based on van Gogh’s art, including, of course, sunflowers.
“Landscape at Saint Remy” is part of the permanent collection of Newfields and the final part of the exhibit is that painting on display with two additional works comparing painting styles.
It includes a café where patrons can purchase wine, soft drinks and snacks and carry the beverages through the display.
Jonathan Berger, deputy director of Newfields, said the LUME exhibit will change on an annual basis, but the next exhibit has not been determined.
“We look at the LUME as an invitation to invite new people to experience the museum and art,” he said. “The way to do that is to present art in a different way.
“You look at van Gogh and his artwork in a different way,” Berger said.
“This is an immersive experience and the staff is excited,” he added. “What makes this different is the attention to detail in putting this experience together.”
Berger said the goal is to make Newfield’s a regional draw to bring people to Indianapolis.
By presenting the artwork in a different way with aspects of the art moving, Berger said it gives people a new perspective.
“That movement makes people study the original art even more,” he said.
“I can see children sitting and watching the movement in the paintings,” Berger said.
Newfield’s is selling timed tickets for the LUME, but there is no time limit. Berger said it takes approximately 40 minutes to tour.
Tickets can be purchased online at discovernewfields.org.
Member adult tickets for those events are $20 and $25 for non-members.
