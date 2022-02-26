ANDERSON — For years, the Marshall Tucker Band has performed live concerts with a list of songs placed at the feet of lead singer and co-founder Doug Gray.
“It’s been there 17 years, the same set list. They make copies of it. It’s what everybody calls the perfect set list,” Gray acknowledged in a phone interview.
“I have never in 17 years followed the set list.”
Instead, Gray gauges the audience’s mood and picks out songs, somewhat randomly, from the band’s past 50 years and more than 20 studio albums.
“I go off of the people…I hear people talking and I hear a song (title) and say let me try that one, like we did with ‘Desert Skies.’ ”
Gray is talking about a recent show where he led the band into the western swing of “Desert Skies,” a deep track from the 1977 “Carolina Dreams” album.
“The guys may not be familiar with that song if we haven’t done it in five years. Then all of a sudden they chime in and we end up with a hell of a song and people love it because I take one person screaming it out and me trying to remember all of the damn words,” Gray said.
So when the band comes to Hoosier Park in Anderson on March 5, fans might hear “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See” or “Fire on the Mountain” but there’s no guarantee.
“People, they come to see us to listen and familiarize themselves and treasure the memories that they had,” Gray said.
“First of all, they know that we are people that we stand on stage and bring and give memories. That’s my biggest thing that I have to do when I talk about working hard.
“Working hard out there? It’s more of pleasure once I walk on stage. Getting to and from any place and flying and doing whatever we got to do or busing. I’m not impressed with any of that. I’m impressed with the fact that when the lights go down and we go walking on that stage, there’s something comes over me.”
Memories started in 1972 when friends in Spartanburg, S.C. formed the Marshall Tucker Band: Toy Caldwell (lead guitar and songwriter); Tommy Caldwell (bass); George McCorkle (rhythm guitar); Jerry Eubanks (flute and sax) and Gray (lead vocalist. The Caldwells and McCorkle have passed away and Eubanks retired in 1996 leaving Gray the only original member.
“I live my life continuously for the original guys in the band and for the guys in the band over the years,” Gray, 73, said.
The band plays the Southern rock gamut from boogie tunes including “Everyday (I Have the Blues)” to breakup ballads like “Can’t You See.”
“People’s come up and named their dogs and cats and horses and stuff after us and sent pictures to us. I don’t know which I was, the horse’s ass or the dog’s tail. I don’t know.”
He added with seriousness, “I live my life continuously for the original guys in the band and for the guys in the band over the years.”
The band grabbed attention by adding a flute for a a distinctive jazz-oriented element compared to other early ‘70s bands employing trendy backing saxophones.
“Everybody had saxophone players…We talked about it in rehearsal and somebody said, well, Jerry (Eubanks) was in high school and he played saxophone. Well, we don’t want a saxophone player but let’s call him up and see if he can play a flute.”
It worked out, Gray recalled.
“Comes to find out that I can play flute but you don’t want to hear it,” Gray laughed.
Gray doesn’t plan on ever leaving the band.
“This is a long time in coming this 50-year thing. How long am I gonna do it? As long as I can,” he paused.
“What is the end? I see myself as, well, I might be hovering above myself at that point in time. But I see myself being rolled out on a gurney somewhere on stage. I don’t see any reason to quit.”
