INDIANAPOLIS — Tevye, a dairyman living in a small Russian village in the early 1900s, pleads for his family to follow the traditions of his Jewish faith.
That theme driving the story in “Fiddler on the Roof” hasn’t changed during the five decades that the popular musical has been around.
Unfortunately, another “Fiddler” theme — that of displaced people — has stayed with us, too, as millions of refugees are displaced around the world.
In 2015, a Broadway revival — which is now playing at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis — updated the musical’s original tale involving the 1905 social uprisings in Russian cities against anti-Semitic rule.
Here, Jews are evicted from their small town of Anatevka.
Adding to the profoundly tragic uprooting of Jewish lives, obviously tearing away at Tevye’s traditions, is a man wearing a red parka who appears only at the end of the 155-minute show.
It is Tevye, symbolically tying 1905 to the current day.
The comparisons are intentional. As the villagers move their belongings, they become silhouettes; their homes are no longer seen.
Challenging Tevye even more is the fiddler serving as the metaphorical invitation to adapt to the world that is altering the lives of the milkman, his wife and five daughters.
As always though, the story hinges on Tevye’s charisma as a trusted storyteller.
Israeli actor Yehezkel Lazarov makes Tevye endearing, accessible and universal. He exudes wit, charm and tradition.
He is, in short, spectacular.
The first act establishes his appeal through a celebration of well-known songs, “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and the popular bottle dance.
He shares the spotlight in the more somber second act with actress Maite Uzal playing Golde, his wife. She has been strong-willed throughout the musical but her character finds added empathy and alliance in the song “Do You Love Me” as they explore their own arranged marriage.
Lazarov and Uzal, along with the scenery, music and supporting dancers are more than enough reason to visit this production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Seeing it could become a tradition for you.
