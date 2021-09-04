ANDERSON — As a woman of Nigerian descent, Oluwanifemi Adejumobi is all too familiar with the way the beauty of Black women — their dark skin, kinky hair and broad noses — historically has been depreciated in favor of Eurocentric standards of beauty.
So when she was tasked to come up with an idea for a film to make with her Anderson University cinema classmates Alphonso Blackwell and Leo Marrero, this seemed like a great topic to tackle.
“We decided that we wanted to make a documentary that makes social commentary,” the December 2020 graduate said. “I brought that idea up, and Alphonso and Leo were all for it.”
The result was “Brown Sugar,” featuring three Black women from three generations, each with a tie to the university.
The documentary, nominated for a student Emmy in the spring, is one of three films made by AU students that will be featured in the Victory International Film Festival Sept. 9-11 in Evansville and the Hobnobben Film Festival Oct. 15-17 in Fort Wayne. The other participating films are “Death’s Client” and “The First Day.”
“Brown Sugar” also has been screened at AU’s own Black Bird Film Festival in the spring and at the Indy Shorts film festival over the summer.
Still, Adejumobi, who directed the documentary, said she was surprised to be invited to screen “Brown Sugar” at both the Victory International and Hobnobben film festivals.
“I was not expecting that at all,” she said. “To actually see it with other people who don’t know me and see it and think it was good, it was really a great feeling.”
Though she has her own experiences as a Black woman in American society, it was enlightening to hear about other women’s experiences, such as one who was plus-sized, said Adejumobi, 21, who now works as a videographer at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.
“She said she felt like if she was insulted or teased about her size, they would follow up with ‘But you are so pretty because you are light skinned,’” she said. “Most people are aware of racism, but many aren’t aware of colorism.”
Colorism is the prejudice or discrimination against people within the same ethnic group because of the color of their skin.
Though she isn’t certain what her next passion project will be, Adejumobi said she is likely to take on another social issue. She also is interested in creating films and television programs with Nigerians as central characters.
“Having everything play out just made me more passionate about women, especially Black women,” she said. ““I would talk about women and poverty or feminism or anything that empowers us or shines light on issues that women are facing. We need more stories like these shown to the world because so long it’s just been overshadowed.”
Jack Lugar, professor of cinema and media arts, said the students’ ability to get into film festivals validates the strength of AU’s program.
“This year has been a nice illustration of growth with our program and with our students,” he said. “I saw marked improvement as we selected scripts. Before we got started, I knew the scripts we had were better than what we had done before.”
The students’ participation in the film festivals also demonstrates that filmmakers don’t need to live in Hollywood to make a quality product. And with platforms, such as Facebook, Instragram and Tik Tok, they have the means to distribute their work, he added.
“We don’t have to think about film and television in the traditional manner because that doesn’t exist anymore, especially with COVID.”
Rebecca Gregg, 22, a senior from Mansfield, Ohio, who directed “Death’s Client,” agreed. She said there was a time she believed the only way to break into the film world was to study in Los Angeles or New York.
“I think AU has been able to grow me and my skills, and I definitely have found a true passion to be a film director here at school,” she said. “It’s a unique thing to study film in small-town Indiana. I can do the same things here with smaller class sizes. It’s just phenomenal.”
Gregg said she is excited to have her film included in the lineup at both film festivals.
“I’m very proud of what my group has been able to put together even in a pandemic. It’s kind of surprising and kind an honor,” she said.
It was the unique subject matter that got the attention of the film festival organizers, Gregg said.
“No one writes a story about the Grim Reaper going on a holiday,” she said.
