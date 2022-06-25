ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man who overcame homelessness and addiction is bringing his message of hope to Anderson.
Bobby Hayden, founder of Cardboard Box Ministries, will be telling his story at By His Grace Ministry Inc. on Saturday at a free cookout. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be handed out at 5 p.m. and Hayden will speak at 7 p.m.
Hayden began his ministry after overcoming his experiences with homelessness and addiction and seeks to help others in similar situations.
In 1988, Hayden found himself homeless and addicted to heroin, living in a cardboard box in Los Angeles after his career in the music business took a toll on his lifestyle.
After eight years, a man approached Hayden in a homeless camp and told him about Jesus and the Bible. A month later, Hayden was in a dumpster, eating garbage and using drugs when he desperately prayed for hope. The next day, a man found him and took him to a rehabilitation center in Arizona.
“The man’s name was Mr. Esperanza. And when I got to the rehab, I found out that Esperanza in Spanish actually meant ‘hope,’ ” Hayden said. “So not only did he send me hope, the fella’s name was Mr. Hope. And that caused me to inquire more about the Bible. And a year later, my parents and family came and got me in Arizona, brought me back to Indianapolis. And I told this story in a little church.”
Hayden founded Cardboard Box Ministries in 2012 to spread his message through music, testimony and the word of God. He focuses on giving homeless people and addicts a message of hope because he believes that if he can be saved, then it can happen to anyone. Hayden helps them through the philosophy of loving them where they’re at.
“My sobriety was firm in helping others overcome their addiction. And all I simply did was tell a message of hope, and it encouraged them,” Hayden said. “But what it really did was encourage me, and I knew then I had a calling, and the doors started opening and I started walking through them, and I deal with addicts on an everyday basis.”
Lisa Harney, who oversees outreach and children’s ministry at By His Grace Ministry Inc., said this is the second time Hayden has collaborated with them for an event like this. Several local rehabilitation and housing centers have been invited to the event, including Bethel House, Shifra House and the Christian Center, and church members have also gone out on foot to promote it. Those who attend are welcome into the church.
“Just seeing people with their tents and no place to go and those that we know that are in need of a helping hand, if just one seed is planted within them, and they come to Jesus, that’s what it’s all about,” Harney said. “Some people don’t know anything about Jesus Christ, and then there’s some that have fallen off the wagon, one way or another. And to get them back is a great opportunity and a great joy for any of us Christians to see that.”
Harney encourages people to come for the food if they need it, but also wants attendees to have an open heart and an open mind when listening to Hayden’s message because she believes it can truly impact them.
“They have no place to go. They don’t see that they have an opportunity to rise above that,” Harney said. “And I think listening to what Bobby has to say, and just sharing what he went through; he was at the top of the top and then he went to the bottom and there is where he found God and the best thing to come out of it is everybody finding Jesus.”