ANDERSON — Being Black, female, and having diverse body types can be a barrier, but for Chapel Hart, it's been a bridge to great success.
The soulful, country trio gained notoriety with its audition for America's Got Talent's 17th season.
"Walking out on to the stage, there's a lot of nerves, especially having to sing in front of Simon (Cowell)," said Trea Swindle, a member of Chapel Hart.
Anxiety turned to serenity, and audition became performance as Chapel Hart belted its original tune, "You Can Have Him Jolene."
Since then, Chapel Hart has been noticed by some of the biggest names in country music, including Dolly Parton.
"There were so many legends, people who have been in this business and are tried and true. Just the fact that they were like, 'You ladies are doing the exact right thing, you ladies are incredible,'" said Danica Hart, another group member.
Their notoriety has extended beyond country music to rock n' roll. Billy Gibbons, lead singer of ZZ Top took notice. Gibbons eventually played his guitar on "Jesus and Alcohol" for their "The Girls are Back in Town" album.
Danica likened their meeting with Gibbons (AKA "Uncle Bill") to chatting with a member of the family.
Family is vital to the group. Danica and Devynn are sisters and Swindle is their cousin. All three hail from Poplarville, Mississippi, a town of nearly 3,000, according to 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The three described their upbringing as country.
"That's why country music always resonated with us is because the things that they (country artists) singled out are the things that we did," Swindle said.
"We hunted, we fished, we played outside in the yard with no shoes on. Small town livin,' especially small town Mississippi."
"It was like us catching up with our rock n' roll uncle. He was telling us all the stories and he was asking 'How's life on the road?' We talked guitars, we talked songs," she said.
The trio said they've never been to Anderson, but said they are excited to meet the fans and make new ones. The group will be traveling to the Paramount March 9 to do just that.
"We just want to get a chance to see and meet all the new people. We can't wait to see what Anderson adds to that new family," Swindle said.
"If you're a Chapel Hart fan, you know that you're not just fan, but you do become family."