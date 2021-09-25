MUNCIE — Fragments of a thousand memories play across Stacey Zapolski’s mind as she watches her daughter tick off stretches of rural roadway. They’re on racing bikes, endless quiet miles sprawling out before them.
“When Haley was learning to walk, her dad would take her to Costco right before closing and have her toddle around the aisles, sometimes holding on to the cart, other times walking ever so wobbly,” Zapolski said.
“And she learned to ride a bike with training wheels when she was very young. We lived in a cul-de-sac with great big trees for shade. She would circle around and around, and in a very short time wanted her training wheels off so she could go faster. She loved riding her little pink-and-white bike.”
It’s easy to get caught up in thoughts of all kinds when training for a triathlon — there’s nothing but time and distance to keep mind and muscles occupied. But the Zapolskis, former Anderson residents, have something many others don’t: each other.
The mother-daughter pair are two of the 4,000 people total registered for the Ironman 70.3 Muncie and the Ironman Indiana events, set for Oct. 2. The Muncie Ironman is 70.3 miles — 1.2 in the water, 56 on bicycles and 13.1 running.
MADE IN MUNCIE
The idea to compete in a full triathlon isn’t as foreign for the Zapolskis as it might seem for some.
Stacey, 54, swam for four years for Pepperdine University, and as an adult has completed half- and full marathons and half triathlons. Haley, 25, rowed for the University of Michigan, and like her mom, has checked marathons and triathlons off her lifetime to-do list.
So it’s more than the physical challenge that lures them back to a starting line. Memories are made in those training miles they share. It’s been that way for almost as long as Haley can remember.
“My mom just wants me to accomplish whatever I want to do in my life,” Haley said. “I was always a sports kid. A lot of times people were pushed by their parents, but I was never pushed by my mom.
“(When I was) a high schooler, she was the one who would wake up at 4:45 a.m. and would bike next to me while I did my morning run because it was too dangerous for me to go alone.
“I spent all of my high school years jogging with my mom. We would jog 10 to 12 miles on a Saturday, and I tell you what, we talked the whole damn time. We would go on hours-long bike rides and we would chat, chat, chat.”
Still today, Haley said, her friends are awed by her relationship with her mom.
“When my mom comes to town, everybody is like, ‘Wait, when can I hang out with your mom?’ I don’t think I realized until I was an adult that my relationship with my mom is so unique, because we have so much in common.
“She finds a challenge really fun, which is so instilled in me. We’re so competitive, but we’re really there to have fun.”
Stacey, meanwhile, gets inspired by her daughter’s zest for tackling the unknown. Years ago when Haley completed a youth triathlon, Stacey remembers being “just the mom watching.”
“And then I thought, ‘This looks like fun, I think I could do this,’ ” Stacey said.
Eventually, the two signed up for a half triathlon, mom and daughter putting in the hours to get themselves to the start and, more importantly, the finish line.
“We had humble beginnings, obviously, and we’ve just kept doing it,” Stacey said. “It keeps me connected to my daughter.”
Stacey’s two other children — both boys — are in college, each involved in their own sports and other pursuits. So the races have become the purview of the Zapolski women.
“The kids grow up and move out of the house; it’s a whole new phase of life,” Stacey said. “The training, the races — that keeps me connected to her.”
THIS IS FUN?
In summer 2019, Haley called her mom after Stacey had just completed a half triathlon.
“I was in my car on the way home. I was out of it, and she called and said, ‘Mom, let’s do something epic.’ And I thought to myself, ‘I just did something epic,’” Stacey said laughing. “She said, ‘Mom, let’s do a full (triathlon).’ I said yes before I even really knew what I was saying.”
The two signed up for a full 140.6-mile Ironman race that was set for 2020. Even the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t immediately change their plans. It actually made training a little easier.
“You certainly have those thoughts of ‘When did I think this was a good idea?’ Or ‘What part of me thought this would be fun?’ You definitely have that,” Stacey said.
“But I feel very blessed. While the pandemic has had lots of challenges, the silver lining for me was my daughter had no reason to stay in an apartment by herself, so she came home and lived for a while. That was a huge blessing for me,” added Stacey, who along with her husband Mike lives in the Quad Cities in Iowa.
Mike’s job as the athletic director for Anderson University brought the family to Madison County in the early 2000s.
“I’ll never forget this pandemic, because Haley and I had about five months of training together. We’ll never forget that,” Stacey said.
Though the pandemic meant the original race the pair had signed up for in Wisconsin wouldn’t happen, that cancellation opened the door for the two to come back to east central Indiana. Here, they will complete a swim course on Prairie Creek Reservoir, a bike route in Delaware County along roads closed to traffic, and a foot race on the south side of the reservoir.
“We are definitely our favorite training buddies,” Haley said. “As a mother and daughter team, I can be more blunt and say, ‘Get your ass in gear,’ or ‘This sucks, I hate you for making me do this.’”
On 200-mile training rides, Haley said the pair have no choice but to move beyond whatever mental or physical barriers they might be facing.
“I talk to my mom every day, but on those hours-long workouts you’re forced to really talk, to dig deep. Part of it, for me, is realizing how much I am like my mother. It’s an incredible thing,” Haley said.
COMING ‘HOME’
When the Wisconsin race was canceled, Stacey said it “felt like a gut punch. I thought, ‘I’m getting too old for this.’”
But after learning that the Muncie area would be the host site for a replacement race, Stacey’s next thought was, “I can come ‘home.’”
“My lifetime closest friends all live there. And I thought this might motivate me to help me feel like I’m doing a race in a place that has a hometown feel.”
The Zapolski family spent five years in Anderson after leaving California. Mike and Stacey Zapolski started their careers on the coast, but eventually they realized they wanted to raise their kids back in the Midwest. Stacey grew up in Iowa and wanted that kind of experience for her children, too.
So, when a chance to move to Anderson came, the family grabbed it. Mike was the athletic director at AU from 2003 to 2008, and Stacey and Haley remember their time in the community fondly.
“Anderson shaped me more than I realize,” said Haley, who now lives in Nashville and works in the city’s burgeoning tech industry.
Haley attended Killbuck Elementary and Eastside Intermediate School in Anderson, and she swam at the former East Side Dolphin Club. Haley remembers spending long hours with her friends at the pool facility.
“What I took from Anderson is how to be a hard worker,” Haley said. “That Midwestern work ethic is irreplaceable. But there is also this sense of humbleness and over-the-top friendliness.”
Now with the race just days away, all that’s left for the mom and daughter is to create another memory in a place that holds so many special remembrances already.
“The race is a little scary, it will be the biggest challenge of my life. I spent a long time not telling anyone I was doing it, because there’s this fear of ‘what if I don’t make it,’” Stacey said. “I will not be surprised if there are some tears in my eyes because it’s going to be daunting and overwhelming.
“To do it here … it’s just so special. There’s nothing like Indiana and its people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.