Indy Scream Park Hall of Horrors

Halls will echo with screams of actors and eventually guests as Indy Scream Park opens Sept. 9.

 Photos by Caleb Amick | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — A lot goes into making Indy Scream Park worth screaming about.

Many don’t know that the actors attend “scaring classes” to prepare for auditions. Though the park will continue hiring actors and others throughout the season, Wednesday was the end of the first round of training.

Indy Scream Park Training circle meeting

Potential actors for Indy Scream Park’s 2022 season stand in a circle as leaders give opening remarks. The circle took place at the beginning of actors’ training Wednesday at Indy Scream Park.

After circling up for opening remarks, actors broke into “haunt” groups. Each group was led by a house manager in various scare routines.

In a haunt called Mutation, actors portrayed characters such as doctors, dentists, mutated creatures and helpless humans. The Mutation haunt is about genetic experiments gone wrong. DNA splicing results in all sorts of mutated creatures that haunt the place.

Other attractions include the following, among others:

• Kilgore’s 3D Circus

• Nightmare Factory: Blackout

• Zombieland: Unchained

• Zombie Paintball Assault

As with a play, the actors were assisted Wednesday by a director or house manager who led them through scenes. The actors training Wednesday will audition Sept. 2 for specific roles. During auditions, the park’s leadership will pass through each haunt.

For some, the park is more than a workplace; it’s where a family gathers.

“Not only do we get to yell and scream at people, ... 90 percent of the people in that circle, I consider them actual family,” actor Mason Santos said.

He plays a member of the murderous Tate family, the main characters of the Backwoods attraction.

Actor Blake Jones loves the camaraderie among the actors and being able to put fear — or joy — on customers’ faces. Jones didn’t realize until he became involved in park maintenance this year how early construction and improvement of the haunts starts each year.

Indy Scream Park Paintball

Zombie Paintball manager Jay Bell, right, helps Niyah Perry put on a mask before going out to the paintball field for a training match. A group of actors were given a chance Wednesday to feel what it’s like to be hit with a paintball.

General manager Todd Harmeson said the design of haunts begins around January with construction starting in the spring.

In June, he said, scripts, costumes and props are finalized. Applications for acting positions open in July and training begins in August.

Opening day is Sept. 9 and the park will be open through Nov. 5. Dates and hours will vary week by week. More information can be found on the park’s website.

Indy Scream Park Zombie Bus

What do blacklights, zombies and glow-in-the-dark paintballs have in common? Indy Scream Park, that’s what. Starting Sept. 9, guests will have the opportunity to shoot the zombie-infested paintball field from a bus like this one.

