ANDERSON — A lot goes into making Indy Scream Park worth screaming about.
Many don’t know that the actors attend “scaring classes” to prepare for auditions. Though the park will continue hiring actors and others throughout the season, Wednesday was the end of the first round of training.
After circling up for opening remarks, actors broke into “haunt” groups. Each group was led by a house manager in various scare routines.
In a haunt called Mutation, actors portrayed characters such as doctors, dentists, mutated creatures and helpless humans. The Mutation haunt is about genetic experiments gone wrong. DNA splicing results in all sorts of mutated creatures that haunt the place.
Other attractions include the following, among others:
• Kilgore’s 3D Circus
• Nightmare Factory: Blackout
• Zombieland: Unchained
• Zombie Paintball Assault
As with a play, the actors were assisted Wednesday by a director or house manager who led them through scenes. The actors training Wednesday will audition Sept. 2 for specific roles. During auditions, the park’s leadership will pass through each haunt.
For some, the park is more than a workplace; it’s where a family gathers.
“Not only do we get to yell and scream at people, ... 90 percent of the people in that circle, I consider them actual family,” actor Mason Santos said.
He plays a member of the murderous Tate family, the main characters of the Backwoods attraction.
Actor Blake Jones loves the camaraderie among the actors and being able to put fear — or joy — on customers’ faces. Jones didn’t realize until he became involved in park maintenance this year how early construction and improvement of the haunts starts each year.
General manager Todd Harmeson said the design of haunts begins around January with construction starting in the spring.
In June, he said, scripts, costumes and props are finalized. Applications for acting positions open in July and training begins in August.
Opening day is Sept. 9 and the park will be open through Nov. 5. Dates and hours will vary week by week. More information can be found on the park’s website.