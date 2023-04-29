INDIANAPOLIS — The weather outside has been frightful. Fortunately, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has some adorable characters to introduce that will no doubt warm hearts in preparation for a new exhibit at the world’s largest children’s museum.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis welcomes families to join us for a new tradition this winter that features a whimsical cast of characters who will bring carnival favorites to an enchanted forest in a new exhibit called WinterFaire, which opens Nov. 18, 2023.
There, families will embark on a new winter adventure and visit a magical forest filled with games, an ice cave and other fun places to explore including a giant slide — with a winter twist.
But first, the museum need to name its new friends so everyone could get to know them. Its social media team @ChildrensMuseum asked for opinions, followers voted and now the new forest darlings have names.
One of our WinterFaire characters sure to get things done is the Beaver. She is a no-nonsense kind of gal and master woodworker. She will be one of five whimsical animals inside the enchanted forest. The top name options were Opal, Gerty and Fern.
On November 18, when WinterFaire opens, you can put on an apron and get to work with Gerty, the name selected for this hard-working beaver.
The Seal is a lover of carnival games and exudes happiness with a carefree attitude. He will encourage families to get in on the fun as he hosts a variety of carnival style games inside the WinterFaire enchanted forest. We asked families to help us choose his name from the following options: Pepper, Ringo and Flip. Clap your hands and flap your flippers for Flip, which will be the name of our seal.
The Fox is a warm, welcoming and curious fluffy friend. Families will be greeted by this cute critter as they enter the WinterFaire enchanted forest. Ember, Kit and Swift were the top choices. The winning name for her is Ember.
The next character sure to catch attention with its color changing ability is the Chameleon. The vibrant little critter is knowledgeable in all things mystical, and will be seen perched on an illuminated frozen fountain within WinterFaire. The following names were considered: Indigo, Lumen and Chroma. In the end, Indigo was voted as the chameleon’s name.
The Ice Phoenix is possibly the most regal of all. He is brave, adventurous and daring. Storm, Talon and Razor were the finalist names. In the end, Storm reigned supreme and will be the name of the museum’s Ice Phoenix.
The Children’s Museum is excited to introduce the whimsical animals visitors will encounter inside the WinterFaire enchanted forest.
“We are so thrilled that our fans helped us choose the perfect names for our friends,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “Gerty, Flip, Ember, Indigo, and Storm will be part of the carnival-like atmosphere of WinterFaire’s enchanted forest, where children and families will be delighted by interactive elements and a stunning environment of color and lights.
“We are beyond excited to welcome visitors into this brand-new tradition to create new wintertime memories together.”