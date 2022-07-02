PENDLETON — Following the end of its spring juried show in June, Gallery 119 is hosting its members showcase through Aug. 3.
The spring juried show featured pieces entered in photography, 2D and 3D art categories and was judged by Tina Mangos, who has worked as both an artist and an educator. The first place winners included Brenda Jarret for photography, Dorinda Cassidy for 2D art and Scott Stollmeyer for 3D art.
Those who placed first, second, third and People’s Choice were awarded cash prizes.
Tamara Magers’ painting, “Ukrainian Madonna & Child,” was named the People’s Choice winner and was based on a woman from Ukraine who was shown on the news holding her baby, according to Gallery 119 Events Chairwoman Karen Zane. Magers took a picture of the newscast and turned it into her winning piece.
Because the show was juried, Mangos had to choose which pieces would be featured in the show from the entries and then decide which ones were her favorites, according to Zane.
While anyone can enter, being picked for the juried show makes a piece more valuable.
“We just want to promote art and give everybody a chance,” Zane said. “We’re not the real high-end galleries — you have to be just so-so to get in — but we get a chance to get your feet wet here and learn the business and learn what you have to do.”
Gallery 119 is home to the Pendleton Artists Society (PAS), and while artwork from members is available for purchase year-round in the gallery’s gift shop, the members showcase will feature pieces that have been submitted by them.
PAS members receive discounts for workshops, and the showcase allows them to display what they have learned.
This month, the members showcase will feature the same categories as the spring juried show, and Vernon Bedel will be judging. Bedel was an art educator in the Elwood Community School Corporation for 15 years and specializes in clay, watercolor and oil paint.
Bedel is looking forward to looking at other artists’ work and seeing what other people are doing. When judging, he will mostly be looking for skill and creativity.
“In traditional work, I will simply look for expertise in handling the medium, and if it’s a non-traditional work, I’ll probably be more focused on what the message of the artwork is and how creatively it may have been handled,” Bedel said. “A main criteria is usually representing an image or making images that are clear so the viewer understands what’s being presented.”
The artists were presented with their awards and ribbons at the gallery Friday.
Anyone who wishes to visit the gallery and view the winning pieces can do so until Aug. 3.