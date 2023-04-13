Anderson
Friends of the Anderson Public Library book sale 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library at 111 E. 12th St.
Shuffleboard 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament, buy-in, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Joey Hart 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting and program 7 to 9 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
“Jane Eyre” 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Ed Paul Fry 7:30 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Anderson University Diversity Dance Festival: Dance Kaleidoscope 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
DJ Tone at the Turntable 8 to 11 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.