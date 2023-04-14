Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Cory Asbury 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Ed Paul Fry 7:30 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Pub, 3315 Cherry Road.
“Jane Eyre” 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall (on the campus of Anderson University), 1100 E. Fifth St.
DJ Tone at the Turntable 8 to 11 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.