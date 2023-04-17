Monday, April 17
Anderson
• Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
• Anderson University Diversity Dance Festival presents: Broadway Bound: Visions in Color 7 p.m. at Anderson University’s York Performance Hall, University Boulevard.
Alexandria
• Bingo 4 p.m. at Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Tuesday, April 18
Anderson
• Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Anderson University Concert Band 7:30 p.m. at A.U. York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
Chesterfield
• Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Yorktown
• Author Event: Mary Pieroni Harper 5 to 6 p.m. at Yorktown Public Library, 8920 W. Adaline St.