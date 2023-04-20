Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
The 420 Shakedown Street Festival 2 to 8 p.m. at the Blue Bridge Park Gazebo, East 10th Street and Cincinnati Avenue. Hosted by Hoosier Cannabis Community.
Live music with Chris Holland 5 to 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’Em tournament, buy-in, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Live music with Gabe Sigler 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Pub, 3315 Cherry Road.
Anderson University Jazz Ensemble 7:30 p.m. at A.U. York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
“Sister Act: The Musical” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Jerry Wilmot 6 to 9 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Lapel
Metal Night 8 to 11 p.m. at Pax Verum Brewing, 908 N. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Glass Workshop: Fused Glass Jewelry 6 p.m. at Minnestrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway. Tickets required.