Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Artfest 2023 hosted by the Pendleton Artists Society; doors open, 5:30 p.m.; Crystal Coop, 3400 W. 53rd St.
Daniel Nahmod in concert 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Unity Church of Anderson, 2425 Mounds Road.
Revival: FPC Anderson Missions Conference 7 to 9 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church, 630 W. 53rd St.
“Sister Act: The Musical” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present: “Radio Live!” 7 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Spring Carnival 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Elementary, 8537 S. 650W.