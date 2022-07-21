LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

K. Edward Smith Echoes of Summer Tour 7 p.m. at T. M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

“The Producers” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

Alexandria

Madison County 4-H Fair (livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, fair food and rides), Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.

Chesterfield

Dance with DJ Jerry Wilmot 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Noblesville

Dave & Rae 7 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane.

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne with special guests Static-X and Powerman 5000, Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.

