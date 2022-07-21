Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
K. Edward Smith Echoes of Summer Tour 7 p.m. at T. M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“The Producers” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Madison County 4-H Fair (livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, fair food and rides), Beulah Park, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Jerry Wilmot 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Dave & Rae 7 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane.
Rob Zombie and Mudvayne with special guests Static-X and Powerman 5000, Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.