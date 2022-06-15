Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournaments 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Dinner 5:30 p.m. until gone; bingo 6-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Los Galaxy 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Noblesville
The Cosmic Situation 7 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane.
Sammy Hagar and the Circle with George Thorogood 7:45 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 W. 146th St.