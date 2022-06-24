Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
Last Friday Open Jam 6 to 9 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Wesley Kids Outdoor Movie Night 7:30 p.m. at Wesley Free Methodist Church.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner 5 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
“Atlantis: The Lost Empire” (Summer Movie Series) 9 to 11 p.m. at Elwood Public Library.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.