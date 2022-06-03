Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
Cook and Belle, opening the Anderson Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
“Dear Brutus” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Middletown
That 90’s Band 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
“Shrek the Musical” 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Noblesville
Phish 7:30 a.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.