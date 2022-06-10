Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
“The Mousetrap” 7:30 to 10 p.m. Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave. Presented by the Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Donnie Mac Band (part of the Middletown Lions Club Fair) 7 to 10 p.m. at Dietrich Park, 135 S. Fifth St.
Pendleton
Gallery 119’s Juried Spring Art Show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gallery 119-Pendleton Artists Society, 119 W. State St.
June Jamboree 5 to 10 p.m. in Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.