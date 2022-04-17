INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-Platinum band Lady A is inviting fans to join their 20-city Request Line Tour, which stops at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Fans will experience the set backed by rich harmonies the band is known for, while also interacting with the band in real time to directly request songs, making no two shows the same.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at www.LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster outlets. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.
During the REQUEST LINE TOUR fans can call 615-882-1975 and ask to hear their favorite Lady A songs to be added to the show’s set list.
The multi-Platinum trio gives a taste of what to expect here: https://youtu.be/pT2FDYTNbf4.