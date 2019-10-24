Trick-or-Treat Hours
Thursday, Oct. 31
Anderson — 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Alexandria — 6 to 8 p.m.
Chesterfield — 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Daleville — 6 to 8 p.m.
Elwood — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Frankton — 5 to 8 p.m.
Ingalls — 6 to 8 p.m.
Lapel — 5 to 8 p.m.
Middletown — 6 to 9 p.m.
Pendleton — 6 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Anderson
- Haunted History Tours, 5 and 6 p.m. (family friendly); 7 and 8 (mature audiences); Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- Trunk-or-Treat Extravaganza, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bettagere Orthodontics, 3819 Fairview St.
- Fall Block Party hosted by Park Place Community Center, 6-8 p.m., 802 E. Fifth St.
- “Young Frankenstein,” movie, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Haunted House, 7:30 p.m., Stillwell Manor Haunted House, 1704 E. 60th St.
- Nightmare on Meridian (music and costume contest, for ages 21 and above), 8-11 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
- Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Anderson
- Third annual Pumpkin Palooza, noon-3 p.m., Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave. Hosted by the Anderson Education Foundation.
- Kids ComicFest and Halloween Fun, 1-4 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
- Fall Festival, 4:30-7 p.m. Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
- Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Talecris Plasma Resources, 3533 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
- Second annual Bus Trip of Fear hosted by Double Dragon Arcade (for those 21 and over), 6 p.m.-3 a.m., Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
- Halloween party, 7 p.m.; Pershing Drive, 8 p.m. to midnight; costume contest judged at 9 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
- Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
- Haunted House, 7:30 p.m., Stillwell Manor Haunted House, 1704 E. 60th St.
Alexandria
- Monster Bash, 5-8 p.m., Beulah Park.
Daleville
- Bronco Boo Bash, 5-7 p.m., Daleville Elementary, 8600 S. Bronco Drive. Hosted by the PTO. There will be vendors; trunk-n-treat, hot air balloon rides; touch a truck; and food trucks.
Frankton
- Fall Harvest Party, 5-8 p.m., Frankton Christian Church, 206 Church St., Family Life Center.
- Kids Halloween Party, 6 p.m.; adult party, 8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
- Adult Halloween Party, 8 p.m., with DJ Jay Castor, Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
- Fall Festival, 4-7:30 p.m., Tri County Christian Church, 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road.
Pendleton
- Trunk-or-Treat in the Park hosted by the Pendleton Christian Church Kids Ministry, 10 a.m.-noon, Pendleton Falls Park.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Anderson
- Halloween Cupcake Decorating Party (ages 2-12), 2-4 p.m., Heaven’s Delight, 1309 Park Road.
- Inaugural Madison County Biker Died Here Trunk’ R Treat, 2-4 p.m.; costume contest, 4 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Annual Halloween Party, 5-7 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
- Harvest Family Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
- Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
- Haunted House, 7:30 p.m., Stillwell Manor Haunted House, 1704 E. 60th St.
Monday, Oct. 28
Anderson
- Halloween Party (for all ages), 5:30-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Sweet 16 Neighborhood Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
- Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Anderson
- Trick-or-Treat, 6:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
- Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Anderson
- Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
Alexandria
- Trick-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Anderson
- Free trick-or-treating for children 12 and under), 5-7 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
- Fall Family Night, 6-7:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
- Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
Lapel
- Trunk or Treat Fall Fest, 5-8 p.m., Daybreak Community Church, 1219 N. Main St.
