Tricks, treats and other activities this Halloween

Trick-or-Treat Hours

Thursday, Oct. 31

Anderson — 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Alexandria — 6 to 8 p.m.

Chesterfield — 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Daleville — 6 to 8 p.m.

Elwood — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Frankton — 5 to 8 p.m.

Ingalls — 6 to 8 p.m. 

Lapel — 5 to 8 p.m.

Middletown — 6 to 9 p.m.

Pendleton — 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Anderson

  • Haunted History Tours, 5 and 6 p.m. (family friendly); 7 and 8 (mature audiences); Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
  • Trunk-or-Treat Extravaganza, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bettagere Orthodontics, 3819 Fairview St.
  • Fall Block Party hosted by Park Place Community Center, 6-8 p.m., 802 E. Fifth St.
  • “Young Frankenstein,” movie, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Haunted House, 7:30 p.m., Stillwell Manor Haunted House, 1704 E. 60th St. 
  • Nightmare on Meridian (music and costume contest, for ages 21 and above), 8-11 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
  • Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Anderson

  • Third annual Pumpkin Palooza, noon-3 p.m., Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave. Hosted by the Anderson Education Foundation.
  • Kids ComicFest and Halloween Fun, 1-4 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
  • Fall Festival, 4:30-7 p.m. Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
  • Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Talecris Plasma Resources, 3533 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
  • Second annual Bus Trip of Fear hosted by Double Dragon Arcade (for those 21 and over), 6 p.m.-3 a.m., Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
  • Halloween party, 7 p.m.; Pershing Drive, 8 p.m. to midnight; costume contest judged at 9 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
  • Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
  • Haunted House, 7:30 p.m., Stillwell Manor Haunted House, 1704 E. 60th St.

Alexandria

  • Monster Bash, 5-8 p.m., Beulah Park.

Daleville

  • Bronco Boo Bash, 5-7 p.m., Daleville Elementary, 8600 S. Bronco Drive. Hosted by the PTO. There will be vendors; trunk-n-treat, hot air balloon rides; touch a truck; and food trucks.

Frankton

  • Fall Harvest Party, 5-8 p.m., Frankton Christian Church, 206 Church St., Family Life Center.
  • Kids Halloween Party, 6 p.m.; adult party, 8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
  • Adult Halloween Party, 8 p.m., with DJ Jay Castor, Frankton American Legion.

Middletown

  • Fall Festival, 4-7:30 p.m., Tri County Christian Church, 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road.

Pendleton

  • Trunk-or-Treat in the Park hosted by the Pendleton Christian Church Kids Ministry, 10 a.m.-noon, Pendleton Falls Park.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Anderson

  • Halloween Cupcake Decorating Party (ages 2-12), 2-4 p.m., Heaven’s Delight, 1309 Park Road.
  • Inaugural Madison County Biker Died Here Trunk’ R Treat, 2-4 p.m.; costume contest, 4 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
  • Annual Halloween Party, 5-7 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St. 
  • Harvest Family Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
  • Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
  • Haunted House, 7:30 p.m., Stillwell Manor Haunted House, 1704 E. 60th St.

Monday, Oct. 28

Anderson

  • Halloween Party (for all ages), 5:30-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
  • Sweet 16 Neighborhood Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
  • Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St. 
  • Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Anderson

  • Trick-or-Treat, 6:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
  • Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Anderson

  • Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.

Alexandria

  • Trick-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave. 

Thursday, Oct. 31

Anderson

  • Free trick-or-treating for children 12 and under), 5-7 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St. 
  • Fall Family Night, 6-7:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N. 
  • Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.

Lapel

  • Trunk or Treat Fall Fest, 5-8 p.m., Daybreak Community Church, 1219 N. Main St. 

