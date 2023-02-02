ANDERSON — Randy Hammel, executive director for the Paramount Theatre, officially retired Tuesday after more than eight years of service, according to a news release.
Sometime in October, Hammel informed the board of his plan to retire at the end of January.
The board will begin searching for a new executive director next week, the release said.
As executive director, Hammel oversaw everything, including the current remodeling, which includes expanding the downstairs bar and courtyard area.
Total costs were estimated at $80,000, of which $50,000 has been raised.
Hammel’s leadership came in handy at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the arts came to a halt across the nation, Hammel managed to keep the building lit, as fully staffed as possible and up-to-date with improvements, the release said.
Restrictions have been lifted, and folks are eager for live entertainment. In January the Paramount hosted Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, which Hammel said was a sellout.
This wasn’t Hammel’s first rodeo. Before becoming executive director, he and gospel music legend Bill Gaither ran a record label in Alexandria.
“He was a great combination of art and business,” said Gaither.
“It’s hard to find people who understand the artistic side but also realize you’ve got to pay for it. I think that carried over to the Paramount.”
Gaither credited Hammel with designing his studio in Alexandria, which he uses every day.
Retirement from the Paramount isn’t the end of Hammel’s career.
Though specifics are uncertain, Hammel said he’s leaning toward something in the music business.
Hammel said he loved being at the Paramount but that he could no longer handle the long hours.
He concluded the interview by saying he was thankful for the Paramount and everyone involved.