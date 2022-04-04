INDIANAPOLIS — There are few second acts in Broadway musicals that have a series of timeless tunes as in “Hello, Dolly!”
Act 2 brings “Elegance” (“If you ain’t got elegance, you can never carry it off”) followed by the grand title song (which won 1965’s Grammy Song of the Year over “A Hard Day’s Night” and “People”). Then comes the lovely “It Only Takes a Moment” (“It only takes a moment for your eyes to meet and then your heart knows in a moment you will never be alone again”).
Of course, the first act has some moments, too, if not as outstanding.
This production, running through May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, shows that a musical written in the 1960s about the Gilded Age can seem a bit old-fashioned but can rise above the archaic if the songs are timeless.
Suzanne Stark stars as widow/matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in a role covered by such Broadway well-knowns as Carol Channing, once charming and now in retrospect whiny, and the more melodious Bette Midler.
Many first saw Stark playing Dolly nearly two decades ago. Starks is sincere in the role and has snappy comic timing as she tries to convince a gruff male widower, Horace Vandergelder, to marry her. The pairing doesn’t seem a perfect match but that’s how the whole thing was written.
There are also two annoying roles — both shrieking women — that we’d rather do without but again, that’s how the show was written.
Nice moments come when the cast joins in a chorus, when waiters dance in a fancy restaurant and when Grace Morgan as Irene Molloy sings a solo and helps with three songs ending the first act. Her voice is tender and rich.
Also, David Schmittou as socially inept Cornelius Hackl (assisted quite humorously by sidekick David Buergler) has a humble singing style on “It Only Takes a Moment;” it fits aptly with his role of falling in love with a woman for the first time.
Elegant costumes and dancing are perhaps more memorable overall. But that’s why “Hello, Dolly!” has a handful of great, recognizable songs. They’re so good that your mind can get lost in them.
Next up at Beef & Boards is the Broadway musical “Mary Poppins,” which runs May 19 through July 10. This family show offers a discount of $10 off per ticket available to children ages 3 to 15. Children under age 3 are not admitted to the show. Call (317) 872-9664 for tickets or visit beefandboards.com.