NEW CASTLE — On the third Friday night of the month during the summer, music floods the Arts Park in the heart of downtown New Castle. “Live @ The Arts Park” concerts are a favorite destination for music lovers from around the region.
All concerts happen at the Arts Park Pavilion, located behind the Henry County Art Center, 218 S. 15th St., New Castle. There is no cost to attend, but donations are accepted during each event.
Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., with the featured performers starting at 7 p.m.
The series opens on June 16 with Duke Tumatoe sharing his unique brand of blues with the audience. Opening for Tumatoe will be the local duo of Aaron Dicken and Jordan Chew.
Blackjack Davey and The Rhythm Kings present the July 21 concert. This is an up-tempo four-piece combo which has landed semifinal status at the International Blues Challenge. Local band Hot Take will open for Blackjack Davey and The Rhythm Kings.
The Aug. 18 concert features a rock combo led by Anderson native Dane Clark. Clark is a 26-year member of John Mellencamp’s band who received national attention for a 12-song album he created in 2020. Lydia Ferguson and Monte Jackson will open for Clark’s band.
The series concludes with Jennie DeVoe performing on Sept. 15. DeVoe is a singer/songwriter with a unique personal style of Americana-soul-roots and blues music. Trish Crowe and Marty Weaver will open for DeVoe.
Follow the Henry County Concert Series “Live @ The Arts Park” on Facebook and Instagram.