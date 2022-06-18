NEW CASTLE — This year marks the 200th birthday of Henry County, Indiana, and the community is celebrating its basketball heritage with a “Hoopla!” festival on Saturday, June 25.
All ages are invited to a day full of fun, history, and of course, basketball.
The day begins with a water ball contest in the New Castle High School Fieldhouse parking lot at 10 a.m. featuring fire departments from around the area. Registration for the Hoopla! car show begins at 11 a.m.
Henry County will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the basketball game “Knockout.” Participants can join basketball legends, including Steve Alford, by registering in advance (hoopsinhenry.com/party) or at the door. Registration will be available from 11 a.m. to the start of the game at 1 p.m.
Those who register in advance are guaranteed a T-shirt. There is no cost to participate. This historic event will happen at the largest high school fieldhouse of its kind in the world, New Castle High School Fieldhouse. Boomer from the Indiana Pacers and Freddy Fever from the Indiana Fever will be among the special guests and entertainment happening during the game.
During and after the game, the Hoopla! Festival will be in Baker Park until 9 p.m. with activities, food, and live music. Pedicabs, ham radio demonstrations, and bounce houses are part of the fun planned. Stomach-filling options at the festival include Big Poppa’s Pork Pit, Payne’s, Ky’s Kreation’s, Belgian Horse Winery, and Tropical Shaved Ice.
Live music from local artists begins at 3 p.m. The local lineup is: The Soul Miners, The LK Project, and Beth & Company. Featured performers include Rebekah Meldrum at 6:30 p.m., Josh Kaufman at 7:30 p.m., and Staci McCrakin at 8:30 p.m.
Visitors can explore the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the historic Hoosier Gym from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit hoopsinhenry.com/party to see more events associated with Henry County’s Bicentennial Celebration.