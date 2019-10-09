The 28th annual Heartland Film Festival runs Oct. 10-20 in venues throughout Indianapolis and The Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin. A record 200-plus feature films and 400 film screenings are featured in this year’s festival. Here is a look at some of the festival’s highlights:

Opening night – Thursday

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” -- Based on the real-life friendship of Fred Rogers (Tim Hanks) and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys)

Closing night – Oct. 20

“Just Mercy” -- Civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free. Stars Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson.

Centerpiece – Oct. 16

“Marriage Story” – A look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johannson, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta.

Showcase – Oct. 17

“The Two Popes” – Traditionalist Pope Benedict and the reformist future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. Stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.

Competition Finalists

Documentary: “17 Blocks,” “Ernie & Joe,” “For Sama,” “Jump Shot” and “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements”

Narrative: “Colewell,” “The Garden Left Behind,” “Greener Grass,” “Guest Artist” and “House of Hummingbird”

Anniversary films

  • “Bachelor Mother,” 80th anniversary
  • “Breaking Away,” 40th anniversary. Actor Dennis Christopher to attend.
  • “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” 30th anniversary
  • “Midnight Cowboy,” 50th anniversary. Photographer Michael Childers scheduled to attend with a moderated Q&A.
  • “The Mummy,” 20th anniversary. Actor Brendan Fraser scheduled to attend with a moderated Q&A.
  • “The Set-up,” 70th anniversary
  • “Some Like It Hot,” 60th anniversary
  • “Up,” 10th anniversary
  • “Wizard of Oz,” 80th anniversary

Indiana Spotlight

  • “Last Year at the Crossing”
  • “The MisEducation of Bindu”
  • “The Music Makers of Gennett Records”
  • “Rev. Martin Chandler: Open to the Moment”
  • “The Revolutionist: Eugene V. Debs”
  • “Syndrome K”
  • “We Shall Die Now”
  • “Whelm”

To view the entire lineup and purchase tickets, visit heartlandfilmfestival.org.

Tags

Recommended for you