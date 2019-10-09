The 28th annual Heartland Film Festival runs Oct. 10-20 in venues throughout Indianapolis and The Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin. A record 200-plus feature films and 400 film screenings are featured in this year’s festival. Here is a look at some of the festival’s highlights:
Opening night – Thursday
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” -- Based on the real-life friendship of Fred Rogers (Tim Hanks) and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys)
Closing night – Oct. 20
“Just Mercy” -- Civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free. Stars Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson.
Centerpiece – Oct. 16
“Marriage Story” – A look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johannson, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta.
Showcase – Oct. 17
“The Two Popes” – Traditionalist Pope Benedict and the reformist future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. Stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.
Competition Finalists
Documentary: “17 Blocks,” “Ernie & Joe,” “For Sama,” “Jump Shot” and “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements”
Narrative: “Colewell,” “The Garden Left Behind,” “Greener Grass,” “Guest Artist” and “House of Hummingbird”
Anniversary films
- “Bachelor Mother,” 80th anniversary
- “Breaking Away,” 40th anniversary. Actor Dennis Christopher to attend.
- “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” 30th anniversary
- “Midnight Cowboy,” 50th anniversary. Photographer Michael Childers scheduled to attend with a moderated Q&A.
- “The Mummy,” 20th anniversary. Actor Brendan Fraser scheduled to attend with a moderated Q&A.
- “The Set-up,” 70th anniversary
- “Some Like It Hot,” 60th anniversary
- “Up,” 10th anniversary
- “Wizard of Oz,” 80th anniversary
Indiana Spotlight
- “Last Year at the Crossing”
- “The MisEducation of Bindu”
- “The Music Makers of Gennett Records”
- “Rev. Martin Chandler: Open to the Moment”
- “The Revolutionist: Eugene V. Debs”
- “Syndrome K”
- “We Shall Die Now”
- “Whelm”
To view the entire lineup and purchase tickets, visit heartlandfilmfestival.org.
