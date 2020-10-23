Home is where the horror is ...

Spine-tingling tales of supernatural encounters and horrifying haunts go hand-in-hand with Halloween. With spooky season in mind, Big Seven Travel recently released its list of the most haunted places in each of the 50 states. Here are a few of favorites from that list, all houses where that creak on the stairs isn’t just the house settling and the basement isn’t somewhere you want to go alone:
Nicholson-Rand House, Indianapolis
The first stop on our spooky tour starts right here in Hoosier State at a Gothic farmhouse built in the 1870s by David Nicholson and later owned by the Rand family from 19903 to the 1960s.
The house is believed to have be a stop for slaves as they made their way along the Underground Railroad, and this is the source for many of the rumored hauntings. It’s believed a fire broke out in the basement, burning hiding slaves to death, which could account for the moaning and wailing reported by many visitors.
In addition to the lingering spirits of slaves, the home is reportedly haunted by a little girl killed in an accident near the house and the benign spirit of an old woman.
Guests have also seen blood pour from the ceilings.
The home was moved a half-mile south from its original location to save it from being demolished in 1997. While the house was being moved, a newspaper photographer took a picture of the house, capturing what many to believe is the image of a ghost looking out an upstairs window.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and sold a private residence in 2019 for $245,000.
The Whaley House, San Diego, California
Not only was the Whaley House deemed the most haunted in California by Big Seven Travel, it’s widely considered the most haunted home in the nation.
From the suicide of the Whaley family’s daughter, Violet, to the numerous hangings on the property before it was a home, the house’s history has plenty of fodder for hauntings.
Some visitors will hear heavy footsteps, purported to be the heavy boots of “Yankee Jim,” a man hanged on the property in 1852. The Whaley family themselves reported hearing the footfalls throughout the home.
Others report seeing an apparition of Thomas Whaley, dressed in a frock coat and pantaloons, often the parlor or on the upper landing of the stairs. The specter of Anna Whaley has been seen floating about the downstairs rooms or in the garden, and even appeared to television personality Regis Philbin in 1964.
Other haunts include a small woman in the courtroom, a young, long-haired girl in the dining room and even a small terrier, perhaps the Whaleys’ dog Dolly, running down the hall.
The Amityville House, Long Island, New York
Perhaps the most famous of all haunted homes in American, The Amityville House has inspired dozens of books and films, including the horror classic, “The Amityville Horror.”
The real-life happenings at the home are just as horrific as the supernatural events purported to have happened. On Nov. 3, 1974, 23-year-old Ronald J. DeFeo Jr. used a rifle to murder his entire family as they slept, including his parents and four siblings. DeFeo claimed to hear the voices of ghosts telling him to kill his family.
A year later, the home was purchased by the Lutz family, who lasted only 28 days before leaving it behind. Their tales of paranormal activity, including voices shouting “Get Out!,”green slime oozing out of the walls, people levitating off beds and a pig-like creature with red eyes, spurred the legend of the home.
Franklin Castle, Cleveland, Ohio
The Victorian house, built in the late 1800s, is reportedly inhabited by a number of spirits. Officially called the Tiedemann House, it has 30 rooms, secret passageways and strange gargoyles.
Those haunting the home are believed to be members of the Tiedemann family, five of which passed away in the house. Rumors linked a few of those deaths to Hannes Tiedemann, who was thought be involved in the deaths of his wife, niece and supposed mistress.
Visitors report to hear babies crying, footsteps and screams. Apparitions have been seen throughout the house, including a woman in black staring out the front window, who may be Tiedemann’s mistress, who legend said was killed on the day she was supposed to marry another man.
H.H. Holmes’ Murder Castle, Chicago, Illinois
H.H. Holmes purchased an empty lot in the Englewood neighborhood of California, contracting different workers to build various parts of the structure, including shops on the first floor and small apartments above. Throughout the labyrinthine building were soundproof rooms, secret passages and trapdoors over chutes that took victims to the basement. In the basement, there were reportedly acid vats, pits of quicklime and a crematorium.
Holmes is believed to have killed as many as 200 people in the late 1800s, making him the United States’ first documented serial killer. He was arrested in 1893 and hanged for his crime in Philadelphia in 1896.
This real-life house of horrors doesn’t exist any longer in its original form, but workers in the current building at the site report a number of ghostly encounters, especially when working in the basement.