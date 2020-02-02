Oscars betting

This combination photo shows scenes from six Oscar nominated films, from left, "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "Ford v. Ferrari," "Parasite," "Joker," and "1917." The Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9. 

 HONS

ANDERSON — From how long it takes to perform the national anthem to which team will win the coin flip, there’s no shortage of prop bets to be had on Sunday’s Super Bowl.

But for movie buffs who might also enjoy playing the odds, the big game serves as a mere warmup to Hollywood’s big night next week, when the 92nd Academy Awards take center stage both in the world of entertainment and at sportsbooks in New Jersey and Indiana — including Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.

The Book at Hoosier Park is among those offering wagering on this year’s Oscars, including the marquee categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. The facility will take bets up to $500 or $1,000, depending on the odds, according to Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager at Hoosier Park.

“We expect this to attract a different audience than our traditional sports offerings,” McIntosh said. “This is a new and unique way to follow the Oscars, and an added element of entertainment for our guests.”

New Jersey became the first state to offer legal betting on the Oscars last year, and that state’s 10 books took in an estimated $1 million in wagers on the event. The Indiana Gaming Commission authorized Oscars betting in mid-January. FanDuel and DraftKings were among the first operations to offer odds in the state, but many more are expected to follow this week.

“It is exciting that Indiana has opened the doors to Oscars betting,” said Jessica Welman, a betting analyst for PlayUSA.com and a movie historian who holds a master’s degree in film and media studies from Indiana University. “The Academy Awards will likely only generate a fraction of the bets of the NFL’s big game, but the interest should still be significant. For Indiana bettors, it will make a fun and new way to enjoy the Oscars.”

HOW IT WORKS

As explained by PlayUSA.com, there is one type of bet offered on the Oscars. Each nominee in a category has moneyline odds that they will take home the award.

Here are the five sample nominees for Best Director and sample odds for each one:

  • Steven Spielberg: -670
  • Greta Gerwig: +375
  • Quentin Tarantino: +1,200
  • J.J. Abrams: +2,800
  • Patty Jenkins: +5,000

The favorite to win the award is Spielberg (-670). If you bet $67 on him to win and he does, you would get your $67 back and profit $10. In other words, you would have to wager $67 to win $10 (or $6.70 to win $1, and so on).

Let’s say you bet $10 on Tarantino (+1,200) and he wins. Then you would win back your $10 bet and profit $120. In other words, you would win $120 for every $10 you wagered (or $12 for every $1, and so on).

Clear frontrunners mean steep moneylines on the likely winners. These bets require you wager a lot to win a little. However, if you can accurately predict an upset, you can make a tidy profit.

THE ODDS

Here are the odds for the 2020 Oscars Big Six categories as of Jan. 31 on Draft Kings and Fox Bet.

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes

1917

DraftKings: -670

Fox Bet: -550

Bong Joon Ho

Parasite

DraftKings: +375

Fox Bet: +400

Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

DraftKings: +1400

Fox Bet: +1100

Martin Scorsese

The Irishman

DraftKings: +3300

Fox Bet: +2800

Todd Phillips

Joker

DraftKings: +5000

Fox Bet: +6600

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix

Joker

DraftKings: -3335

Fox Bet: -3330

Adam Driver

Marriage Story

DraftKings: +1000

Fox Bet: +1000

Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

DraftKings: +3300

Fox Bet: +3300

Antonio Banderas

Pain and Glory

DraftKings: +5000

Fox Bet: +3300

Jonathan Pryce

The Two Popes

DraftKings: +5000

Fox Bet: +5000

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger

Judy

DraftKings: -2500

Fox Bet: -1400

Scarlett Johansson

Marriage Story

DraftKings: +1000

Fox Bet: +800

Cynthia Erivo

Harriet

DraftKings: +2500

Fox Bet: +3300

Charlize Theron

Bombshell

DraftKings: +3300

Fox Bet: +2000

Saoirse Ronan

Little Women

DraftKings: +3300

Fox Bet: +3300

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

DraftKings: -2500

Fox Bet: -2000

Joe Pesci

The Irishman

DraftKings: +1000

Fox Bet: +900

Al Pacino

The Irishman

DraftKings: +2500

Fox Bet: +1600

Tom Hanks

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

DraftKings: +2500

Fox Bet: +2800

Anthony Hopkins

The Two Popes

DraftKings: +5000

Fox Bet: +2500

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern

Marriage Story

DraftKings: -2500

Fox Bet: -1400

Margot Robbie

Bombshell

DraftKings: +1000

Fox Bet: +1100

Florence Pugh

Little Women

DraftKings: +1200

Fox Bet: +1200

Scarlett Johansson

Jojo Rabbit

DraftKings: +2500

Fox Bet: +1600

Kathy Bates

Richard Jewell

DraftKings: +5000

Fox Bet: +2800

BEST PICTURE

1917

DraftKings: -230

Fox Bet: -212

Parasite

DraftKings: +450

Fox Bet: +375

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

DraftKings: +550

Fox Bet: +550

Joker

DraftKings: +1200

Fox Bet: +900

The Irishman

DraftKings: +5000

Fox Bet: +4000

Jojo Rabbit

DraftKings: +8000

Fox Bet: +6600

Marriage Story

DraftKings: +10000

Fox Bet: +6600

Little Women

DraftKings: +10000

Fox Bet: +8000

Ford V. Ferrari

DraftKings: +25000

Fox Bet: +10000

Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.

Tags

Recommended for you