ANDERSON — From how long it takes to perform the national anthem to which team will win the coin flip, there’s no shortage of prop bets to be had on Sunday’s Super Bowl.
But for movie buffs who might also enjoy playing the odds, the big game serves as a mere warmup to Hollywood’s big night next week, when the 92nd Academy Awards take center stage both in the world of entertainment and at sportsbooks in New Jersey and Indiana — including Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
The Book at Hoosier Park is among those offering wagering on this year’s Oscars, including the marquee categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. The facility will take bets up to $500 or $1,000, depending on the odds, according to Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager at Hoosier Park.
“We expect this to attract a different audience than our traditional sports offerings,” McIntosh said. “This is a new and unique way to follow the Oscars, and an added element of entertainment for our guests.”
New Jersey became the first state to offer legal betting on the Oscars last year, and that state’s 10 books took in an estimated $1 million in wagers on the event. The Indiana Gaming Commission authorized Oscars betting in mid-January. FanDuel and DraftKings were among the first operations to offer odds in the state, but many more are expected to follow this week.
“It is exciting that Indiana has opened the doors to Oscars betting,” said Jessica Welman, a betting analyst for PlayUSA.com and a movie historian who holds a master’s degree in film and media studies from Indiana University. “The Academy Awards will likely only generate a fraction of the bets of the NFL’s big game, but the interest should still be significant. For Indiana bettors, it will make a fun and new way to enjoy the Oscars.”
HOW IT WORKS
As explained by PlayUSA.com, there is one type of bet offered on the Oscars. Each nominee in a category has moneyline odds that they will take home the award.
Here are the five sample nominees for Best Director and sample odds for each one:
- Steven Spielberg: -670
- Greta Gerwig: +375
- Quentin Tarantino: +1,200
- J.J. Abrams: +2,800
- Patty Jenkins: +5,000
The favorite to win the award is Spielberg (-670). If you bet $67 on him to win and he does, you would get your $67 back and profit $10. In other words, you would have to wager $67 to win $10 (or $6.70 to win $1, and so on).
Let’s say you bet $10 on Tarantino (+1,200) and he wins. Then you would win back your $10 bet and profit $120. In other words, you would win $120 for every $10 you wagered (or $12 for every $1, and so on).
Clear frontrunners mean steep moneylines on the likely winners. These bets require you wager a lot to win a little. However, if you can accurately predict an upset, you can make a tidy profit.
THE ODDS
Here are the odds for the 2020 Oscars Big Six categories as of Jan. 31 on Draft Kings and Fox Bet.
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes
1917
DraftKings: -670
Fox Bet: -550
Bong Joon Ho
Parasite
DraftKings: +375
Fox Bet: +400
Quentin Tarantino
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
DraftKings: +1400
Fox Bet: +1100
Martin Scorsese
The Irishman
DraftKings: +3300
Fox Bet: +2800
Todd Phillips
Joker
DraftKings: +5000
Fox Bet: +6600
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker
DraftKings: -3335
Fox Bet: -3330
Adam Driver
Marriage Story
DraftKings: +1000
Fox Bet: +1000
Leonardo DiCaprio
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
DraftKings: +3300
Fox Bet: +3300
Antonio Banderas
Pain and Glory
DraftKings: +5000
Fox Bet: +3300
Jonathan Pryce
The Two Popes
DraftKings: +5000
Fox Bet: +5000
BEST ACTRESS
Renee Zellweger
Judy
DraftKings: -2500
Fox Bet: -1400
Scarlett Johansson
Marriage Story
DraftKings: +1000
Fox Bet: +800
Cynthia Erivo
Harriet
DraftKings: +2500
Fox Bet: +3300
Charlize Theron
Bombshell
DraftKings: +3300
Fox Bet: +2000
Saoirse Ronan
Little Women
DraftKings: +3300
Fox Bet: +3300
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
DraftKings: -2500
Fox Bet: -2000
Joe Pesci
The Irishman
DraftKings: +1000
Fox Bet: +900
Al Pacino
The Irishman
DraftKings: +2500
Fox Bet: +1600
Tom Hanks
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
DraftKings: +2500
Fox Bet: +2800
Anthony Hopkins
The Two Popes
DraftKings: +5000
Fox Bet: +2500
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern
Marriage Story
DraftKings: -2500
Fox Bet: -1400
Margot Robbie
Bombshell
DraftKings: +1000
Fox Bet: +1100
Florence Pugh
Little Women
DraftKings: +1200
Fox Bet: +1200
Scarlett Johansson
Jojo Rabbit
DraftKings: +2500
Fox Bet: +1600
Kathy Bates
Richard Jewell
DraftKings: +5000
Fox Bet: +2800
BEST PICTURE
1917
DraftKings: -230
Fox Bet: -212
Parasite
DraftKings: +450
Fox Bet: +375
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
DraftKings: +550
Fox Bet: +550
Joker
DraftKings: +1200
Fox Bet: +900
The Irishman
DraftKings: +5000
Fox Bet: +4000
Jojo Rabbit
DraftKings: +8000
Fox Bet: +6600
Marriage Story
DraftKings: +10000
Fox Bet: +6600
Little Women
DraftKings: +10000
Fox Bet: +8000
Ford V. Ferrari
DraftKings: +25000
Fox Bet: +10000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.