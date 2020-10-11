ANDERSON — Due to the pandemic, trick-or-treating at Indiana State Park campgrounds will be for overnight guests only.
In search of a fun family activity to take the place of trick-or-treating, staff at Mounds State Park borrowed from another holiday tradition: an Easter egg hunt.
But the eggs involved will be monster eggs.
The park's Hoots and Howls Weekend, scheduled for Oct. 23-25, will have more than a dozen activities with the egg hunt starting Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
"We were trying to think of a thing that the community could participate in that would allow for social distancing," said Kelley Morgan, Mounds interpretive naturalist.
Eggs will be placed starting on Trail 3 to the south end of the park on Trail 5.
The eggs will contain prizes and gifts, some of which can be redeemed for candy.
There will also be an egg recycling program, turn in 25 empty eggs and receive a piece of candy.
The event will run until 5 p.m. and candy will be handed out until 5:30 p.m. While you can participate at anytime during the two hours, Morgan recommends arriving for the start at 3 p.m.
There are several night hikes planned for Hoots and Howls Weekend and a Blue Moon hike set for the following weekend on Halloween.
Night hikes require registration, which can be done online or by calling 765-649-8128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.