INDIANAPOLIS — Actor Aaron LaVigne had performed the title role in “Jesus Christ Superstar” for only two shows of a three-week run in Cleveland when the pandemic shuttered the national touring production in 2020.
“I renovated a house in Cincinnati and just finished it before the tour,” LaVigne, a Cincy native, said during a phone interview last week.
“I jumped back in the car, drove to Cincinnati and I spent my entire pandemic in Cincinnati,” LaVigne said. “At least I got to be near my nuclear bubble with my family.”
The production returned to stage again in August and will be at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis from Jan. 18 through 23. Tickets are available through https://indianapolis.broadway.com.
The iconic musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, is celebrating 50 years since debuting on Broadway in 1971. Contrasted with previous productions, this show emphasizes the rock opera aspect of the original 1970 “brown album,” said LaVigne (pronounced La-Vih-Nay).
“We just simplified everything. We literally just went, why do people still love this show? First and foremost it’s because of the music. The story is obviously incredibly important but the music is so good,” he said.
“We’re just honoring the music first and from that comes these beautiful images, this beautiful choreography and these kind of intense, real emotional moments,” he said.
LaVigne was speaking on the telephone from a snowy Boston. He last visited Indianapolis a few years ago to attend a punk rock show with friends. He was raised in Cincinnati where he first became interested in musical theater and pursued a college degree at nearby Northern Kentucky University, graduating in 2005.
There, he performed in a number of productions, including a “Superstar” version where Judas’ demise was accompanied by flames. But he also learned improvisational skills.
“I think improv is the most important thing I’ve ever done,” LaVigne said. “There’s a lot of little dangerous things you can freak out about on stage … With improv, you kind of have to fix everything in the moment, shrug it off, laugh it off.”
Dangerous things, like breaking his back during a backstage mishap at “Spiderman, Turn Off the Dark.” He was out of action for seven months, returning to the show only to see it close about five months later.
He’s also multi-talented, having recorded his own songs on an EP and LP, busking on New York City streets and founding a Beatles tribute band named Here Comes the Sun. Between stage roles, he took a band on tour for about a year-and-a-half in 2009.
“Basically, I don’t have a trust fund so I have to earn this all myself,” LaVigne said, laughing. “I tend to go back and forth between music and concert work and theater. It’s been my path. I don’t know how else to say it. That’s the path I’ve made for myself. I’m pretty lucky to have done all of it with all of my travels and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”
