ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., city of Anderson staff and community leaders announce that the Independence Day celebration will be Sunday, July 2.
“The City of Anderson Independence Day events mark the high point of summer,” commented Mayor Broderick. “I invite everyone to enjoy the many, free activities for the community this year as we also celebrate Madison County’s Bicentennial.”
The Independence Day Parade, beginning downtown Anderson at 7 p.m., has a new route, starting at 8th and Main Streets, moving south on Main to 13th Street, then turning left (east) to Central Avenue, going north to conclude at 8th Street.
The parade will be followed by the City of Anderson Independence Day Celebration at 8 p.m. at the parking lot by the blue Kennedy Crossing Bridge, off Central Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets (the former WorkOne parking lot).
Celebration highlights include free games and prizes for children, a variety of inflatable activities and bounce houses, a petting zoo, a rock wall, a gyro ball, visiting princesses and more. All activities are free. Guests must get a free bracelet from the registration table to participate.
Many different food trucks are scheduled for snacks, treats and meals.
At 8:30 Cory Cox will go on stage followed by a spectacular firework display at 10 p.m.
Applications are now being accepted by groups interested in participating in the Independence Day parade. They can be found at www.cityofanderson.com. No entrance fee is required. The application deadline is June 23. Submission details are on the application.
Floats, bands and other groups should follow this year’s theme, “Celebrating Madison County’s Bicentennial (200 Year Anniversary).” For safety, candy must be handed to spectators, not thrown, and no flyers or literature distribution is allowed.
On Monday, July 3, the 2023 City of Anderson Airshow partners with the town of Chesterfield to extend Anderson’s Independence Day celebration.
Airshow gates will open at 5 p.m. for parking. Guests will enjoy vendor booths, a bounce house, food trucks, planes on display by local EAA (Experimental Aviation Association) pilots, the ReMax balloon, plane rides on a WWII Trainer, a B25 Bomber, and a state of the art Cessna 172. The Air Show starts at 7:15 p.m.
The Town of Chesterfield will present its annual fireworks show at dusk.
On July 4, the Chesterfield Annual 4th of July Parade starts at noon, running through Main Street, with the Kids Festival following at Makepeace Park.