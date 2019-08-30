INDIANAPOLIS — Marvel, Doctor Who, DC, Star Trek, Star Wars, Firefly, WWE, anime … pick your geeky poison and you’ll find it in the strange brew of pop culture guests, creators, merchandise and programming at the sixth annual Indiana Comic Con.
Fans by the thousands will descend on the Indiana Convention Center from Aug. 30-Sept. 1 for three days of meeting television and film stars, mingling with legendary comic book creators and picking up the latest books, toys and geek-centric apparel.
This year’s convention has drawn some big names as celebrity guests, including Michael Rooker, who portrayed Yondu Udonta (Or “Mary Poppins, y’all”) in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. Rooker is known to be extremely fan friendly, often leaving the stage during panels to walk through the audience and hand the microphone to fans for questions. You truly never know what might happen with Rooker, who also starred in “The Walking Dead,” in attendance.
Another larger-than-life star scheduled for the con this year is the original Hellboy, Ron Perlman. The imposing actor was the first to bring Mike Mignola’s gun-toting, cigar-loving demonic creation to the big screen in Guillermo de Toro’s “Hellboy” and “Hellboy II.” But you also might know him from his run as Vincent on TV’s “Beauty & The Beast,” his five-year stint as Clarence “Clay” Morrow on “Sons of Anarchy,” or any one of his hundreds of voicework credits.
Whovians and DC geeks can meet a superstar beloved by both fandoms at the con. John Barrowman, who starred as Captain Jack Harkness in “Doctor Who” and “Torchwood” and Malcolm Merlyn in “Arrow,” is scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.
Walter Koenig, who portrayed Pavel Chekov in “Star Trek,” is also on the slate of celebrity guests. So is Adam Baldwin of “Firefly,” “Independence Day,” “Chuck” and “The Last Ship” fame. And no con would be complete without the appearance of a Power Ranger, and this year it’s David Yost making his Indiana Comic Con debut.
A late addition to the lineup will have wrestling marks scrambling to get their tickets. Sixteen-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be on hand to sign autographs and take photos with fan throughout the con. Wooooooooo!
On the creator side, guests include Joel Adams, who designed all your favorite “King of the Hill” characters; Neal Adams; legendary comic book artist; and artist and writer Michael Golden, co-creator of the X-Men’s Rogue. “Star Wars” fans won’t want to miss writer Claudia Gray, scribe for some of the latest “Star Wars” novels, including “Star Wars: Lost Stars,” “Star Wars: Bloodline,” “Leia, Princess of Alderaan,” and “Star Wars: Master and Apprentice.”
In addition to celebrity guests, hundreds of vendors will have their wares on hand for geek culture fans. And there are dozens of panels and other programming all day and night long to entertain attendees.
The con opens at noon on Aug.30, with programming through midnight. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, the historically busiest day of the con, again with programming until midnight. And the con wraps up on Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Exhibit Hall is open until 7 p.m. each day.
Tickets for the con are available online in advance or at the door. A three-day pass is $60; Friday only, $30; Saturday only, $40; and Sunday only, $30. Kids 12 and under are free.
Fans can download the con app to keep up-to-date on appearances and programming.
