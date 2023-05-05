ANDERSON — Rock ’n’ roll epitomized rebellion during the 1960s and ’70s; in the ’20s, it was jazz.
“With the 20s came a lot of new styles, new art, new fashion, new ways of thinking. I think jazz was part of that whole movement,” said Rick Vale, who sings with Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra.
Vale will be performing alongside the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra or IJO on May 20 for a 1920s celebration hosted by the Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art.
Vale said organizers requested Great Gatsby-themed songs. He said he will not know the tunes being played until the day of the performance.
IJO has performed in Anderson on several occasions, including an event hosted by Alley Theatre’s Supper Club back in February.
The 1920s were a pivotal time for women. In 1920, Congress passed the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.
Voting wasn’t the only change happening during the 20s. Some women participated in flapper culture. Flappers were women who rebelled against their era’s restrictions on dress and lifestyle.
Jazz is thought to have been the soundtrack of such rebellion, according to an article from the Public Broadcasting Service.
Up until that time, women wore lengthy, non-form fitting dresses and had their hair long, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
The Flappers rebelled by donning shorter dresses and hair among other items.
Flapper clothing and other period appropriate dress is welcomed but not required for the event, according to a press release from AMOA.
Executive Director of AMOA Mandee Mikulski said the Women’s League thought a 1920s-themed party would be fun.
AMOA’s Women’s League is a group of women working to promote the arts in Anderson, according to Mikulski.
Having fun isn’t the only purpose of the event. Mikulski said the event is a fundraiser for a new roof and some additional repairs.
AMOA occupies the historic Carnegie library building in downtown Anderson.
After about three decades in use, the current roof needs replaced, Mikulski said, especially after a portion of it had collapsed.
“Last year, the ceiling in our gift shop collapsed due to a leak. We’ve had some leaks that have caused issues with the plaster,” she said.
“This is a historic building, it’s on the national and state historic register. We need to get the roof taken care of to continue to preserve our historic building.”
Local businesses such as Cultured Urban Winery and Oakley Brothers Distillery will be providing drinks.
There will also be a sweets and sprits auction as well as a best dressed contest.
About 40 tickets are expected to be available as of Saturday, Mikulski said. Guests were encouraged to act fast.