ANDERSON — Ominous organ music mixed with screams, coming from a red and white tent-like structure, are the all-too-familiar sounds of Indy Scream Park.
Those sounds mixed with the smell of cooking pizza, funnel cakes, hotdogs, specialty coffee drinks and the sound of fizzing sodas and beers await guests when Indy Scream Park opens for its 14th season Sept. 8.
However, before opening, helping hands are needed. Indy Scream Park has been hosting job fairs and scare training every Saturday in August, including Aug. 19.
The day began at 5 p.m. with the job fair, which covered all aspects of the park, including food workers and scare actors.
About 60 were in attendance, including managers, according to Todd Harmeson, general manager of Indy Scream Park.
Thoreus Maethinos was applying to be an inmate in “Lockdown,” Indy Scream Park’s newest attraction. Looking the part with his muscular build, Maethinos seeks to play one of the violent inmates that took over Eastgate Prison, a maximum security prison reserved for the “worst of the worst.”
Maethinos said he’s worked in haunted attractions in Marion County, including Fright Manor and Nightmare on Edgewood.
“I love people. I love to entertain people to the best of my ability,” he said, when asked what he liked about scare acting.
“My thing is if you come to my room and I can’t scare you, I’m going to make you at least laugh,” he continued. “The bottom line is — I’m going to entertain you one way or another.”
Potential actors were taken to the actor’s area during the training portion for a briefing about scaring techniques and procedures.
Actors then returned to the Monster Midway before splitting up into groups.
Each group was assigned a particular scene from a horror film to perform.
Movies such as “Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” “The Stanford Prison Experiment” and “Hostel” were represented.
The aspiring actors then spent time in the haunted areas or “haunts.” Such haunts include:
- Killgore’s 3-D Circus
- Nightmare Blackout
- Backwoods
- Zombieland: Unchained
- Zombie Paintball Assault
- Lockdown
Should they be hired, actors will then need to audition for their respective roles, Harmeson said. Auditions will occur on Aug. 31.
“Each actor will audition for their part in the ‘play,’ so to speak. They will then be notified right then if they’re hired for that position,” he said.
Not getting a part does not have to spell the end of their Scream Park aspirations.
“We’ll find another position for them that does suit their personality,” Harmeson said. “It might be food, it might be other positions in the haunt that don’t interact with a guest. Maybe they’re running one of the ‘actor-matronics,’ they’re behind the scenes pushing out the big scary device. They don’t interact or act with customers.”
Indy Scream Park will continue hiring people for all positions throughout the season.