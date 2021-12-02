INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 50th anniversary tour of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” are on sale to the general public, producers announced this week.
The show will be presented January 18 through 23 at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis. Tickets are available at www.broadwayinindianapolis.com and www.ticketmaster.com.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” is part of the Broadway in Indianapolis 2021-2022 season.
Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of the iconic musical is set against the backdrop of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” ‘Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”
The performance schedule is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday matinee, 1 p.m. Sunday matinee and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
For additional information about this production, visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com
