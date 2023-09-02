Lapel Homecoming Court

Members of Lapel High School’s homecoming court are: first row, Maryn Landis, Ja’Nyla Wilson, Makenna Kemerly, Charlotte Holmes, Ellie Bardonner, Layla Stohler and Brooke Warner. Second row, Lijah Hudson, Nick Witte, William Gilbert, Camden Novak, Cody Baker, Bode McClintock, and Caleb Pinkerton.

LAPEL — Lapel High School will host its annual homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 8 against Indianapolis Lutheran. A semi-formal dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

The week prior they will celebrate with dress-up days and a school picnic followed by class competition games.

