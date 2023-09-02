LAPEL — Lapel High School will host its annual homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 8 against Indianapolis Lutheran. A semi-formal dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
Pictured are members of this year’s homecoming court.
First row: Maryn Landis, Ja’Nyla Wilson, Makenna Kemerly, Charlotte Holmes, Ellie Bardonner, Layla Stohler and Brooke Warner.
Second row: Lijah Hudson, Nick Witte, William Gilbert, Camden Novak, Cody Baker, Bode McClintock, and Caleb Pinkerton.
The week prior they will celebrate with dress-up days and a school picnic followed by class competition games.