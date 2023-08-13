LAPEL — Roughly 10 miles from Anderson, Pax Verum Brewing in Lapel is taking audiences way out there for a third year with Way Out Beer Fest on Aug. 19.
The festival is slated to run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with VIPs being admitted an hour earlier. However, VIP tickets are sold out, according to Justin Knepp, owner of Indiana On Tap, the organization marketing the event.
Those not into alcohol may purchase a "designated driver" ticket, giving them access to everything but the unlimited samples of beer, wine and spirits, according to a ticket page for the event.
More than 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries will be lining Main Street with some of their trippiest of concoctions.
Everything from a Harry Potter-inspired butter beer to a watermelon brew served from a real watermelon were memorable highlights in past years, said Jason Watson, owner of Pax Verum Brewing Co, before last year's event.
Guests will vote for their favorite beer and brewery. Those with the most votes will win the "Way Out People's Choice" award.
Way Out Beer Fest bolsters a full line-up of music acts such as Saint Aubin, Antlerhead, Shadeland, State, Bingo Boys, Joshua Powell, Vonnegut Hardware, Action Jackson and Moon Goons.
Food from King Dough, Hot Diggity Dog, Nerdy BBQ and others will be available during the event.