ANDERSON — The list of notable movies made or set in Indiana is short, but the owners of a production company based in the state are doing their part to change that.
Changing attitudes among the state’s economic development officials and lawmakers could also help.
“Indiana is in general not a hotbed of feature film activity, particularly because Indiana does not have favorable tax legislation for filmmaking,” says John Armstrong, co-owner of Pigasus Pictures, a Bloomington-based company that has produced five movies in Indiana. “Other states offer large tax credits and tax rebates if production companies will come in and spend their money there, but Indiana does not.”
Pigasus Pictures, formed in 2016, recently released its second film, “Ms. White Light,” on Amazon, iTunes and other video on-demand services. Three other films are slated for release next year. Armstrong said in a bit of fortunate timing, production on one of them wrapped just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in early March.
“That allowed us before our next film, which is going into production here very soon, to understand what the requirements are to be able to operate inside of the constraints of COVID,” he said. “Other productions were less lucky — they had to shut down in the middle of production and will have a hard time restarting.”
Armstrong, Pigasus Pictures co-owner Gordon Strain and their production team learned several lessons as pandemic-induced restrictions took hold, some of which Armstrong said came from other businesses, including the sports world. For example, some of their sets instituted rigorous safety measures, similar to the bubbles employed by the NBA and Major League Baseball. A company employing medics was hired to ensure compliance with the protocols.
“There is a way to operate safely inside the constraints of COVID, and we’ve seen other examples of that in other industries,” Armstrong said. “We’re putting those same safety precautions in place so that we can continue producing film here in Indiana.”
The pandemic, he added, has created opportunities for smaller companies to fill the content gap created when theater shutdowns forced many big-budget productions to pause indefinitely.
“A lot of big movies were pulled from release until the movie theaters can open back up,” Armstrong noted. “We have seen some more traction with our film, some more press, some more eyeballs on it since we were able to time the release in such a way that allowed us to kind of break through in this silence.”
Armstrong said he’s seeing a groundswell of support for measures to encourage filmmakers to locate productions in the state. Indiana currently is one of 15 states with no tax incentives for film production, but bills in the General Assembly each of the last three years have gradually gained bipartisan support, with one passing the Senate unanimously this year prior to the pandemic.
“We’re seeing positive signs that Indiana is willing to make some concessions in order to bring this trillion dollar industry here,” Armstrong said.
Other advocates say that progress is being made to shift the perception of film projects from simply artistic endeavors to viable economic development tools which pay dividends long after filmmakers leave a location.
“You’re talking about the production costs that will be spent here, but then those folks are going to spend tourism dollars,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “They’re going to spend money in our restaurants, in our hotels staying here, and then when John Q. Public sees it on the big screen, they’re going to want to visit those sites.”
But even with growing support among lawmakers, legislation that would help Indiana compete for more film projects may encounter more obstacles this winter when the General Assembly reconvenes.
“Given the pandemic circumstances and the impact that’s had on revenues, it’ll probably be a little bit tougher sell than just in an ordinary budget year,” says Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson. “It might just be a case of showing that it’s an investment on which the return as far as jobs created and the overall benefits to the state outweigh the costs for the incentives. We’ll see. It’ll be a tougher go this year, I think.”
