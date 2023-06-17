ANDERSON — Being a parent is a challenge, and it can be even more so when alone.
Such challenges make simple things like mowing an additional burden, which Chera Gibson knows from experience.
Gibson is a resident of Anderson, where residents must keep their grass at a height of 12 inches or less.
“When she was younger, my yard could be a little higher with work, school and trying to take care of the house and everything,” Gibson said.
Free assistance would have been a real help, she noted.
This summer, her 13-year-old daughter, Chloe, is assisting single parents, veterans, the elderly and disabled folks with lawn care via the 50 Yard Challenge.
Gibson stumbled upon the challenge while browsing Facebook and thought it would be right up Chloe’s alley.
Chloe must mow 50 yards for free; there is no deadline, according to the 50 Yard Challenge webpage.
If successful, she will receive a leaf blower, a lawn mower, a weed eater and a visit from Rodney Smith Jr., who founded Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
Smith started the organization in 2015 after helping an elderly man mow his lawn.
“That night I decided I’d start mowing free lawns for the elderly, the disabled, single parents and veterans right here in Huntsville, Alabama,” he said in a YouTube video.
Smith started off with a goal of mowing 40 lawns by the end of that winter, which he surpassed.
Smith founded Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service to continue the work and encourage others to do the same via the 50 Yard Challenge.
As of Wednesday, Chloe has mowed four lawns, one of which belonged to Linda Chamberlain.
Chamberlain, a disabled woman on a limited income, said lawn care is not always feasible. Having it done for free, she said, was a blessing.
She hopes other youth will get involved with the challenge.
Material rewards mean little to Chloe, compared with impacting lives. She said her goal is to inspire local youth to get out and make a difference.
Such aspirations give her mother a sense of relief, knowing her efforts as a parent are paying off.
“I think any parent goes through this,” she said. “You don’t want to fail, you don’t want to be the reason your child fails.
“The fact that I am just a single parent and that I did do something right.”